Fighting back against deserved criticism for their rushed lame-duck legislation, Republican legislators have taken to labeling Democrats, in the words of a tweet by Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, “the party of Milwaukee and Madison.” Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, made a similar claim in a statement, saying the legislation was necessary because of an “incoming administration that is based almost solely in Madison.”
Regardless of whether they mean Democratic leadership is mostly from Milwaukee or Madison, or that Democratic voters are mostly from Milwaukee or Madison, the characterization doesn’t hold up.
First, it’s a caricature of the election map at best and an outright lie at worst. Looking at the county-by-county map for the 2018 midterms, Evers won in 17 counties beyond Dane and Milwaukee and Sen. Tammy Baldwin won 26.
And while the five state-level officers elected in November all have Madison or Milwaukee addresses, this oversimplifies their backgrounds. Gov.-elect Tony Evers, for example, was born in Plymouth and spent his early career in Tomah.
Secondly, if it weren’t for the Republicans’ aggressive gerrymandering, Democratic representatives would represent even more parts of the state. Republicans’ district maps concentrate Democratic votes in Madison and Milwaukee while diluting the votes of Democrats elsewhere.
There are many possible district maps, so there’s not a single fair map to examine as an alternative to the unfair status quo. But it’s likely that a fair map would turn narrow Democrat losses in the Assembly to wins, leading to Democrats representing Dodgeville, River Falls and Green Bay.
Beyond it simply not being true that Democrats’ wins are something Madison and Milwaukee foisted upon the state, extending the logic further becomes overtly undemocratic. Take what Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told the Milwaukee-Journal Sentinel in a November interview: “If you took Madison and Milwaukee out of the state election formula, we would have a clear majority.”
Yikes.
Since this mindset is undemocratic, it’s no surprise that it underlies pernicious voting restrictions. Attempts to take “Madison and Milwaukee out of the state election formula” take various forms, the most obvious being voter ID, which studies consistently find harms turnout. One such study, carried out by UC-San Diego researchers, found that the measure affected turnout for young people, African-Americans, Hispanics, and multiracial Americans in particular — groups that tend to live in Milwaukee and Madison.
Other voter suppression attempts haven’t succeeded. Restrictions on early voting were passed in 2014 and struck down in 2016. That ruling didn’t stop Republicans from enacting a similar restriction several weeks ago as part of the lame-duck session. Opponents have already filed a motion to block them.
Early-voting restrictions would affect Milwaukee and Madison in particular because they simply have more ballots to process. To manage the volume, they have had six weeks of early voting in the past midterm and presidential elections.
Shunning those one disagrees with is an equally bad look on liberals. Sometimes this takes the form of fantasies about California leading an exodus of blue states and leaving flyover states behind. Obviously, these proposals are less serious than voting restrictions, but the willingness of either party to write off millions of their fellow Americans is troubling.
What makes all flavors of this argument personally frustrating is that I have friends and family in urban and rural areas alike. I want them all to have a voice in Wisconsin politics, and I hope they feel the same about me.
Alys Brooks is a writer living in Madison.
