Alys Brooks: Don't fall for the 'economy' excuse

If our leaders do their jobs, we, the people, decide how the economy works. Of course, there are limits — Congress can't conjure masks out of thin air 0 —and leaders can't go back in time to reverse the many bad decisions that have left us unprepared. But these caveats don't change the fact that if we want to rewrite the rules in order to pause the economy and save as many lives as possible, we can.

We already have concrete examples illustrating why the economy-public health dichotomy is false. The PAID Leave act in Congress is one example — it provides desperately necessary sick and medical leave benefits and the federal funding to ensure businesses won't go bankrupt paying for them. It also thinks ahead: the same benefits would kick in during future public health emergencies, and a full slate of family leave benefits would become law in 2022.

One area I haven't seen politicians address (besides a nod in Sen. Bernie Sanders' plan) is the need to protect workers in health care and other essential industries. Letting these workers fall ill hardly helps the economy, but more importantly, they deserve the equipment and other workplace protections to make their jobs as safe as possible. The right to a safe workplace doesn't end during a pandemic.