Alys Brooks: Don't fall for the 'economy' excuse

Critics of aggressive measures to combat the COVID-19 virus have taken to gesturing to the "economy" and alluding to economic harm as reasons to prematurely return to business as normal.
The difference between short suppression methods and longer ones isn't a small number of lives. Extending social distancing for a few weeks could save hundreds of thousands of lives, according to one model. That loss of life is not comparable to an economic downturn.
Still, people remembering past recessions and depressions might reasonably worry about the harms of pressing pause on large sectors of the economy for months. The stress and potential loss of a home, car or health insurance due to being laid off aren't exactly good for health.
The problem with this logic, whether cynical or well-intentioned, is it assumes the workings of the economy are as out of control as the working of the virus itself. They're not. The U.S. economy is not a natural process with inviolable principles like gravity, nor are its rules divinely written, dictated by God to Moses (perhaps on the empty space on the back of the tablets). Sick leave requirements, the health insurance system, drug research, the manufacturing of protective gear, and other parts of the economy that will determine the impact of this crisis are all shaped or determined by law.
We have the resources to ensure every American has what they need. The workforce, production capacity, and other infrastructure already exist to meet our needs as a nation. While COVID-19 puts extra strain on certain sectors, we have unemployed or furloughed workers who can pick up the slack. If people who've lost income can't afford necessities, we have the resources to make up the difference.
If our leaders do their jobs, we, the people, decide how the economy works. Of course, there are limits — Congress can't conjure masks out of thin air 0 —and leaders can't go back in time to reverse the many bad decisions that have left us unprepared. But these caveats don't change the fact that if we want to rewrite the rules in order to pause the economy and save as many lives as possible, we can.
We already have concrete examples illustrating why the economy-public health dichotomy is false. The PAID Leave act in Congress is one example — it provides desperately necessary sick and medical leave benefits and the federal funding to ensure businesses won't go bankrupt paying for them. It also thinks ahead: the same benefits would kick in during future public health emergencies, and a full slate of family leave benefits would become law in 2022.
One area I haven't seen politicians address (besides a nod in Sen. Bernie Sanders' plan) is the need to protect workers in health care and other essential industries. Letting these workers fall ill hardly helps the economy, but more importantly, they deserve the equipment and other workplace protections to make their jobs as safe as possible. The right to a safe workplace doesn't end during a pandemic.
Calls for the vulnerable to sacrifice themselves for the GDP are not just wrong-headed or short-sighted. They're downright ghoulish. Fortunately, Wisconsin politicians have refrained from outright calling for grandparents to sacrifice their health so that their grandchildren can enjoy a better economy, like some of their counterparts in other states. Unfortunately, there has been some hinting from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, and a scattering of other Republicans toward this "cure is worse than the disease" fallacy. (Not to mention GOP legislators' refusal to postpone the primary.)
Necessary sacrifice is tragic but admirable. But the idea that people need to give their lives up for the economy, a system that we can change, is grotesque. Our social safety net is inadequate, and apologists for the status quo insist on a false dichotomy: People can either risk exposure to a deadly, contagious virus or fall through the holes in the safety net we've left unpatched.
Don't fall for it.
Alys Brooks is a writer living in Madison.
