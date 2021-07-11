Ally Shepherd: We need to talk about forced migration

President Joe Biden has been making changes to the previous administration’s immigration laws over the past few months, repealing Donald Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy and raising the cap on the number of refugees that the U.S. accepts annually. However, thousands remain stuck at the U.S.-Mexico border with delays in processing asylum claims and backlash from people along the political spectrum as the dust anything but settles on the dawn of these changes.
After too many years of dehumanizing and discriminatory immigration policies directed at people seeking sanctuary in the U.S., it is time that we thought about building a longer table instead of a bigger wall.
Last month saw Vice President Kamala Harris spend a day in a Texas border town visiting with Border Patrol and migrant-serving organizations. I spoke to a humanitarian worker based at the McAllen/Reynosa border, Alma Ruth, about the situation there, and she told me that there are hundreds of people sleeping in tents provided by charities.
“They have incredible faith and have been through unimaginable trauma,” she explained. “They are literally running for their lives.”
She is also keen to point out that, despite media fear-mongering about ‘floods’ of migrants (an overused water metaphor), the numbers of people trying to cross are similar to 2019 pre-pandemic numbers.
So what does this have to do with Wisconsin, 1,600 miles away from the border? June 20 commemorated World Refugee Day and, after months without any resettlements, Madison’s Jewish Social Services (JSS) held a picnic to celebrate those who have arrived to the city over the years. JSS is at the forefront of refugee resettlement in Madison, welcoming newcomers to start their new life here alongside other local organizations such as Open Doors for Refugees and Madison Refugee Union — a collective of people, themselves refugees, who help others settle and understand their legal rights.
According to the U.S. Department of State, between Oct. 1, 2020, and May 31, 2021, Wisconsin resettled only 95 people. However, this may change as the U.S. will now accept 62,500 refugees per year, up from the previous 15,000 cap, and COVID-19 vaccinations roll out across the country and the world. This is welcome progress as, contrary to popular belief, 86% of refugees are hosted by neighboring countries in the Global South; countries that have their own instability and economic crises. As more people join our community, we need to acknowledge our responsibilities as an economically stable democracy and welcome those seeking sanctuary and reject politics based on fear and ignorance.
Understanding the context for people’s decision to come to the U.S. is critical. I’ve lived in a number of other countries, including three years in El Salvador and Mexico, and two years in Myanmar (the most common nationality of resettled refugees in Wisconsin after the Democratic Republic of Congo), so I have seen first-hand the political instability and gang violence that creates push factors for so many people seeking sanctuary in other countries.
I’ve also spent two years working with people seeking sanctuary in Europe and believe that we need to view such people not as threats — or solely as victims in need of charity — but as resilient people to whom we owe our solidarity and respect, people who have families they love and bicker with, hopes and dreams for their futures, free-time hobbies and bad habits, like anyone else.
People like my friend, David, who loves to sing and play guitar but left El Salvador after the civil war put six bullets in his leg. People like my former student, Asifa, who has a gift for languages and now writes a blog about her experience fleeing genocide in Iraq as a teenager.
We of course need stability in the countries people are fleeing (the U.S. could do with taking a hard look in the mirror about its actions internationally), but we also need violent immigration tactics to stop, as well as the dehumanizing reporting we too often see in the media. And, as soon as possible, we need safe, legal ways to apply for asylum that do not force people to sleep on the streets or in crowded facilities during a global health crisis.
Ally Shepherd is a Ph.D. student at UW-Madison in the School of Education. She has spent over a decade teaching overseas and her research sits at the intersection of education, language, and forced migration.
