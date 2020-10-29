Allison Hellenbrand: Bridging the political divide with deep canvassing

“I’m not telling you who I’m voting for!,” exclaimed the stranger on the other end of the line. I paused to see if they would hang up. They didn’t. “That’s OK,” I said, “you don’t need to share that with me. I just want to know what issues matter most to you.” Partisan politics wasn’t the point of my call, anyway.
A few weeks before, feeling frustrated and worried as the seemingly endless (and endlessly polarized) political season dragged on, I was looking for something I could do, something other than traditional partisan “get out the vote” phone banking. I found the Wisconsin Farmers Union nonpartisan deep canvassing team, which is how I ended up on the phone with this particular stranger.
Deep canvassing turns traditional political canvassing upside down. It has been around for more than a decade and comes from the work of the Leadership LAB at Los Angeles LGBT Center. Instead of presenting voters with facts and figures to sway their opinion, deep canvassing connects with voters about their values through storytelling, empathy and curiosity.
Wisconsin Farmers Union is one of many progressive organizations that are using deep canvassing to connect with voters and highlight rural issues in the 2020 election. The WFU deep canvassing team focuses on expanding BadgerCare, nonpartisan redistricting, and CAFO restrictions. The team’s goal is to have 1,000 meaningful conversations with voters before the November 3 election. Some argue that these conversations don’t create the kind of immediate and radical change needed in this country, but I believe that deep canvassing can connect us across our differences, reducing our biases and discriminatory assumptions.
Compared to traditional canvassing, where canvassers basically argue to persuade voters to reconsider their attitudes, studies show that deep canvassing can reduce prejudice, and that reduction persists months after the deep canvassing experience. Deep canvassing accomplishes this through the non-judgmental exchange of narrative. For WFU, this means bridging the rural-urban divide and sharing stories about critical issues for family farmers around the state. I witnessed this firsthand.
The main issue I’ve been calling about is the expansion of BadgerCare, which would provide 82,000 more Wisconsinites with health care coverage. Currently, the state has rejected federal Medicaid funding for the expansion along party lines. In the November election for our state Assembly and state Senate, voters have the opportunity to elect representatives who support BadgerCare expansion. For the family farmers that WFU represents, access to affordable health care is a critical concern. Through sharing stories about the importance of the BadgerCare program for farmers, the deep canvassing team challenges prejudices and misconceptions around BadgerCare users.
Speaking with voters, I hear so many different opinions across the state. Some credit BadgerCare for saving their lives, keeping them out of exorbitant medical debt. Others have never known someone that is on BadgerCare. Likewise, some see the program as essential, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, while others feel it is not the government’s responsibility to provide medical services. Throughout my conversations, regardless of who I am talking to, I am challenged to pause, listen and empathize with the stranger on the other side of the line. This is difficult, especially when I speak with someone whose perspective is the polar opposite of mine. But it’s precisely in those moments that I see the possibilities for change that deep canvassing offers.
Without training in the techniques of deep canvassing, I would have stuck to traditional canvassing techniques, lecturing the voter on the data that supports my position. In the past, talking with people I disagreed with, I would have gotten flustered and defensive, and they surely would have hung up. Instead, I used the deep canvassing technique of pausing before reacting, deeply listening, and asking probing questions with genuine curiosity. This technique allowed me to at least hear the other person's perspective and better understand how they make sense of an issue.
To my great surprise, I saw that some voters were willing to reflect on and even change their position if given the opportunity to do so in a non-confrontational way. Clearly, there are stances and actions by some in our state that require confrontation — not compromise, for example those rooted in white supremacist violence. But if Wisconsin and the nation are going to move beyond division, we need to approach questions that concern our community through our common humanity. Deep canvassing provides one path forward.
So, how did the rest of that phone conversation go? We talked for 20 more minutes. We shared the same feeling about this moment: it’s been such a hard year. In the end, they agreed to share their email so that I could keep them informed about community meetings WFU is hosting about health care in rural areas. Just like that, a stranger became a neighbor.
Allison Hellenbrand is a Ph.D. student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the School of Human Ecology, specializing in civil society and community research, and a member of the Wisconsin chapter of the Scholars Strategy Network. Her research explores ways to build a more equitable and resilient food system in Wisconsin, contributing to a deeper understanding of the challenges facing our communities and how to effect meaningful change.
