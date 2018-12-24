In the season of giving, why not gift something more meaningful — and lifesaving — than a fruitcake or new pair of socks? Give blood! Despite living in a developed, resource-rich country, blood products for needed transfusions are sometimes unavailable to patients right here in Madison.
Recently in the neonatal intensive care unit, our medical team treated a premature infant with thrombocytopenia, or low platelet count. This causes blood to have poor clotting ability, putting someone at risk for abnormal bleeding. During the process of testing for the cause, she was requiring B negative blood product transfusions almost daily to maintain her blood’s ability to clot.
While taking care of this patient during an overnight shift, I called the blood bank in anticipation of the infant’s need for another transfusion the next morning; I wanted to ensure the correct products would be available. To my surprise, the blood bank reported they were out of B negative platelets.
There is a large medical risk to transfusing unmatched blood products; patients can react as their immune system tries to fight off the “non-self” blood. Our only hope was that someone with B negative blood might give blood the next morning once the donation clinic opened. Otherwise, we would have to give an alternate, unmatched blood type and risk a reaction.
Imagine being a parent in that situation — your child in sick in the ICU and a needed treatment is not available. You need to make the choice to wait and hope someone donates with a specific blood type, or make the choice to go ahead with a transfusion that could have potential reactions and complications. An impossible decision.
Watching my father donate blood when I was young and seeing large blood drives on my undergraduate university campus, I developed a skewed lens. I believed that blood was freely donated, that there was always a plentiful supply of blood for anyone in need of a transfusion. Since becoming a physician, I have seen that this is simply not true. I now know that every donation counts.
When you donate, your blood can be given to patients in the form of whole blood or broken up into different components. Most often, the donation is separated into these multiple parts including red blood cells, platelets, cryoprecipitate and plasma. Each of these components is given for specific purposes to different patients.
As a pediatrician, I treat my sickest patients with these products. I have given platelets to a 9-year-old girl treated with chemotherapy for leukemia. Red blood cells have been given to 16-year-old boy with internal bleeding after a car accident. Plasma has been given to a 14-year-old girl with a stroke to reverse her blood-thinning medication and stop further bleeding into her brain. Each of the blood components can be given separately for different patient needs; a single donation can be used for multiple patients for multiple reasons.
There are kids in Madison needing various blood products every day. You can help ensure there is needed blood available. With a single donation, you could help save the lives of multiple children. I encourage you to find a local donation clinic or blood drive and give something that is truly priceless. Give the gift of life! Our young patients and their families will be grateful for your generous gift.
Allie Heizelman is a pediatric resident physician at the University of Wisconsin, working at American Family Children's Hospital.
