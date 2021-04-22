Allen Jacobson: Tax equality can pay for infrastructure

Rebuilding our physical and human infrastructure carries a probable $4 trillion 10-year price tag on top of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan. That’s a daunting $6 trillion added to our $28 trillion national debt, pushing our debt-to-GDP ratio to uncharted heights. Fortuitously, our wealthiest Americans have the money to pick up the tab, and tax equality can make that happen.
Our national debt grew by $25 trillion over the last 30 years as our economy funneled up $67 trillion to the 10% wealthiest households. The top 1% alone gained $31 trillion, increasing their net worth to $36 trillion — enough for them to pay off our $28 trillion national debt and still have three times the combined net worth of the 65 million households in our bottom half. It appears we have been running deficits to build dynasties, not infrastructure.
The top 1% of taxpayers paid $600 billion in federal income taxes in 2018. Yet, from 2013-18, they only paid an average rate of 17% on their total income when unrealized capital gains are included. Double that to 34% and we pick up an additional $6 trillion over 10 years. There’s the money, and here’s how tax equality can collect it:
1. Combine all income into one set of brackets and tax it the same. Investment income, wage income and inheritance income — add it all together.
2. Realize and tax capital gains every time the asset title transfers — be that a sale, an exchange, a gift or an estate. A million-dollar lifetime exemption would be a good small business incentive.
3. Require annual estimated tax payments on capital gains as explained by Saez, Yagan and Zucman.
This would also repeal and replace the estate tax and end a panorama of tax avoidance schemes.
Many will scoff, believing our top taxpayers are already paying more than their share. The Tax Foundation shows the top 1% of taxpayers report 20% of all federal adjusted gross income yet pay 40% of the taxes. And we have the temerity to double it?
Yes, because unrealized capital gains are omitted from income. The top 1% have 31% of our household wealth, yet the top 1% of individual taxpayers report only 20% of the income. Our wealthiest are not poor investors! Include their unrealized capital gains and their share of income goes from 20 to 30%, right in line with their wealth. This also means their taxes were 17% of their total income, not the 27% reported by The Tax Foundation. When it comes to taxes, wealth brings privilege, not progressivity.
Wealth is largely built with capital gains privileged to be taxed at less than the 6.2% Social Security tax withheld from a minimum wage paycheck.
Here are the privileges. The gain in value, or appreciation, of an asset, such as shares of stock, is deferred from taxation until the asset is sold. Much of the time, highly appreciated assets are never sold; they are donated to a private or public charity. This allows the capital gains to be deducted from up to 30% of total income for up to five years. Or, they are passed through an estate to heirs so the original purchase cost can be reset to the current estate value and the would-be taxable gain disappears forever.
Here’s how it’s done. Say you have $8 of capital gains (add six or more zeros to be realistic). You sell $3 for spending money, donate $1 to charity, and set aside $4 to pass to heirs. The $3 you sold are taxable income, but the dollar you donated is also deductible — so only $2 of the $8 are taxable.
This one-in-four ratio of capital gains actually being taxed also shows up in the data. Total U.S. capital gains from 2000-16, were reported at $35 trillion, compared to $9.3 trillion realized and taxed by the IRS. The bottom line is, total capital gains taxes of only $1.5 trillion were paid over this 17-year period — a rate of 16% on the $9.3 trillion but only 4% on the $39 trillion.
It is a valid concern that charitable donations would decline if capital gains are taxed before they are donated, though they would still be deductible. The equitable offset is to ease restrictions on charitable donations from IRAs. Wage earners can only donate pretax dollars after age 72 when they may donate, but not deduct up to $100,000 annually. Easing these restrictions could offset diminished capital-gains donations. This would also democratize charitable donations by encouraging more smaller donations.
It is past time to shift our tax policy from building dynastic wealth to rebuilding our physical and human infrastructure. This is how, and our democracy may depend on us getting it done.
Allen Jacobson, Ph.D. is a business economist and investment adviser, now retired and living in downtown Milwaukee. He enjoyed 40 years of his life’s work in Madison, where he co-founded Buttonwood Partners, Inc. and Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors, Inc.
