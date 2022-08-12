Allen Ebert: Madison theaters need your help as pandemic eases

Something is profound about the communal dynamics of the performing arts. You sit in a room and feel the beat of the music, the energy of the actors and the collective responses from your fellow patrons.

Local arts organizations are looking at ways to slowly recover from the effects from 2020 and COVID-19. With no more government rescue funding in sight, we need people to make their way back to our spaces and buy tickets and subscriptions early.

A recent study by arts groups found three troubling trends, according to the Los Angeles Times: "Both operating capacity and audience attendance are down to almost 50% of pre-pandemic levels, and ticket revenue is about one-third of what it was before COVID-19 struck. Expenses, in the form of COVID safety, as well as general inflation and rent increases, are also way up.”

Another survey by the National Endowment for the Arts found that, in the first year of the pandemic, “few areas of the U.S. economy were hit harder than the performing arts” -- and during that time, the arts economy lost more than half a million jobs.

When stages across the country went dark, uprisings for racial and social justice occurred. People sought equity of access, with more diversity onstage, backstage and in the audience. It is no longer about simply returning to stages. It is now about: What do we want to look like? How are we a part of assisting in recovery? What kinds of productions do we choose to stage? How do we need operate to regain financial footing?

Children’s Theater of Madison along with the many performing arts organizations in the Madison are managing to rebuild and grow during the pandemic. We cannot survive on the faith that our organizations will simply come back. Being absent for two years has had an impact on people's socializing and buying habits.

COVID was a shock to our system. We have a very generous community that has supported the arts for decades and can now be a part of rebuilding our cultural landscape. Our arts organizations need your support. So what can the community do to help?

A disturbing trend is happening with ticket purchases. Many organizations are having subscription sales with great discounts and flexibility to exchange and move tickets for free. Many ticket buyers are waiting until the last minute to purchase tickets, a process that is not sustainable. Buying tickets early is vital to arts groups because of the upfront expenses it takes to mount shows. “Free” does not pay the bills.

Subscriptions are an important financial driver for the arts. Jen Gray, artistic director of Forward Theatre, told me season subscribers provide financial stability for her organization, "helping to keep the proverbial lights on all season long." Emily Gruenewald, chief development and communications officer for the Overture Center, told me some staff and volunteers did not return as the pandemic eased. Patrons are purchase tickets later, making it difficult to increase staffing, concessions, playbills and other supplies on short notice.

Other arts leaders share similar concerns.

So please buy tickets to events in advance to help arts organizations recover. Our organizations are going back into full productions with tremendous uncertainty. Many organizations used up their reserves during the pandemic. They reached out to donors and received government help. But most of those funds were used to cover losses.

The arts in all its forms are vital to a city’s ecosystem. What would Madison look like without the vibrant performing arts organizations? Your early commitment to buying tickets helps tremendously. I hope to see you at the theater again soon.