Ali Muldrow and Maia Pearson: COVID-19 shows need for collective bargaining in Wisconsin

If this pandemic has taught us nothing else, it’s that we cannot take the health and well-being of educators and their families for granted.

To promote schools that are safe, we need a unified effort and consistent communication. Our district in Madison would benefit greatly from bringing teachers to the table to create the conditions both students and educators need to be successful right now.

Narrowing the focus of collaborative negotiations to base wage is an incredible disservice to our students and our community. The divisive and toxic strategy that is Act 10 has done nothing but stifle healthy communication between school boards, administrations and educators. We need the united voices of educators informing our decisions now. We need teaching to be a job shaped by educators, and they need to access any tool that supports our children.

We are currently facing the most devastating teacher shortage in the history of our community and nation. We cannot continue to balance budgets on the backs of teachers and wonder why we’re driving folks away from the profession. We can no longer make decisions about classrooms without engaging the people who bring them to life day after day for our young people. Teachers are not the enemy, and they care about so much more than their wage.

The pandemic has hopefully opened all of our eyes to the fact we don’t live in a bubble. We are connected, and the decisions we make impact our entire community. Now more than ever, we must reject Act 10 and be united by a common goal of honoring each other’s safety and prioritizing our students. Our search for sustainable solutions and a greater level of investment is strengthened when we work together. We can no longer afford to indulge distractions created by politicians to keep us stuck in a cycle of dysfunction.

Empowering the voice of labor is how we work together in solidarity. Now is the time to let our teachers lead and be united by accurate information. Now is the time to stand up for our students, our schools, our educators and our future, together.

Muldrow and Pearson are members of the Madison School Board.