Ali Maresh: Pride may be over, but the fight for equality is not

The end of Pride month is always a bittersweet moment for me, as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. I find myself ecstatic over the love and support demonstrated during Pride's celebrations — even when they’re virtual. But as the Pride flags are lowered and the media shifts its attention, some of our allies, including government leaders, fall silent. In a state that has not passed a significant law pertaining to LGBTQ+ equality in years, we need tireless advocacy for 12 months — not one.
Equal rights is one of the main reasons I’m running to represent the 76th Assembly District. Although so much progress has been made in our country — from legalizing same-sex marriage to the most recent Supreme Court ruling protecting LGBTQ+ individuals from workplace discrimination — Wisconsin has yet to pass critical legislation that would further protect all members of our community. For example, while we have state laws in place to prevent discrimination based on sexual orientation in areas such as housing, education and public accommodations, no similar protections exist for the transgender community. As another example, proposed bills to ban conversion therapy for minors continue to fail. This type of therapy is extraordinarily dangerous for our youth’s mental health because it attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, often leaving traumatic scars. Also concerning, Wisconsin has not passed statewide anti-bullying laws protecting LGBTQ+ students. We also need to eliminate so-called “gay panic” or “trans panic” defenses available to individuals criminally charged with assaulting members of the community.
The question is why Wisconsin has not passed such critical pieces of legislation when so many other states (even those with Republican-controlled legislatures) have. Our community continues to struggle because we are not fully accepted, regardless of what flying a Pride flag above the state Capitol might suggest. When Gov. Evers took that historic action in 2019, 10,000 Wisconsinites signed a petition asking him to remove the flag. If our community continues to be seen as a threat or is politicized, this type of opposition will continue to drive lawmakers to vote against legislation to support equal rights.
To increase equality, we must increase understanding. The LGBTQ+ community cannot shoulder this responsibility alone. Similar to the fight against systemic racism, we need allies to consistently show up and speak out. It starts at the dinner table, the conference room, the book clubs — even if they’re virtual. When there is an opportunity to educate and advocate, please take it. This means having difficult (and at times uncomfortable) conversations. It might even mean educating yourself about the experiences of the LGBTQ+ community — especially the transgender community — so you are equipped to have constructive conversations. It means not humoring an inappropriate joke about someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity. It means explaining why gender-neutral pronouns matter. It means encouraging religious family members and friends to push their clergy to take a public stance for equality and against hate. In simple terms, help us be seen year-round, not just the month of June. If I am fortunate enough to be elected to the state Assembly, I promise to do the same within the state Capitol.
If we do this together, we should be hopeful that the next time a bill is introduced in the state Legislature, allies across Wisconsin will contact their elected officials to say that LGBTQ+ rights are not a political issue, they're a human issue.
Ali Maresh is a Democratic candidate for Wisconsin’s 76th Assembly District.
