Alex Vlisides: Monona Police ‘protocol’ proves need for radical change

This type of excuse has become disturbingly typical of government responses to police violence. Police departments have refused to be held accountable when officers violate their duty and use excessive force. And without this accountability, reforms like restricting use of force are useless.

We already have laws that prevent police from bursting into our homes without cause. It is enshrined in our Bill of Rights. But the promises of our laws only protect us if those laws are enforced. When officers violate that promise, and their chief of police defends that violation, the Constitution won’t protect us.

Such excuses are precisely why it is of no value to respond to protests over police violence by arguing that such illegal or violent action is committed by a “few bad apples.” If the actions of a few are shielded by the department, the entire department is rotten. This problem will not be solved by a racial sensitivity course.