Alec Loftus: Freedom and fear: Motorcycling through India during COVID-19

In early 2020, I quit my job and booked a one-way ticket to India with a goal of improving my yoga and meditation practice — a simple goal that evolved into an odyssey-like exploration of freedom and fear during COVID-19.
I ended up spending 14 months traveling the subcontinent, mostly on motorcycles — long enough to know that of all the things that can kill you in India, coronavirus is well down the list. First watch out for the water, the air, the mosquitos and the reckless truck drivers.
And if you’re a young Indian, watch out for those surprise arranged marriages.
Shortly after finishing my yoga school and exploring the beaches of Goa, I headed up into the foothills of the Himalayas in the Village of Manali. In late March of 2020, police officers came into our hostel and placed us into a coronavirus quarantine on site that lasted for 72 days.
Following our lockdown, I lived in the village for most of the summer, riding motorcycles, partying in hostels and making lifelong friends. I found Manali to be one of the most magical places I’ve ever visited, luckily with no confirmed COVID-19 cases during my stay.
For the rest of my time I was solo traveling across the subcontinent pretty much nonstop. I never went to the Taj Mahal to take a “prayer hands” selfie. I did join a motorcycle club, went on a camping safari on a camel, traversed the world’s second-highest motorable pass, and became the first traveler of 2020 to reach the northern border with Pakistan.
Much of this I did with no real plans or working cell phone.
This type of travel is not without its ups and downs. I lost count of how many times I got injured or ended up in trouble with the authorities. I can tell you I’ve been through four Indian hospitals, two police stations, one district commissioner’s office, and worst of all, three India Post Offices (my advice, use DHL.)
My decision not to go back to the U.S. left me as one of the few Americans traveling through India during COVID-19. Whenever I visited an ancient ruin or Tibetan Buddhist monastery I was the only traveler there, with the opportunity to connect with locals on a deep, spiritual level.
I learned that Indians are far more advanced than Americans when it comes to the acceptance of fear and death. Many children bring the bodies of their parents to the holy city of Varanasi and burn their remains on pyres.
I have seen young Indian friends jog briskly across a mountain catwalk, just one foot wide with a 100 foot plummet to doom on any misstep.
Indian philosopher Jiddu Krishnamurti wrote about fear in his book, "Freedom from the Known," and how running away only serves to increase our fears.
“Can you look at your fear without trying to resolve it?” Krishnamurti asks. “Actually look at it and not try to escape from it — perceive total fear, not what you are afraid of? Can you watch fear without any conclusion, without any interference of the knowledge you have accumulated about it? If you can, then you are watching fear for the first time.”
There is no freedom without facing fear. I learned this the hard way in February 2021 when I was hit by a reckless truck driver on my Royal Enfield motorcycle in Goa.
I ended up in the hospital for four days and then relocated to a beach hut to recover. For six weeks I was injured and alone in a foreign country. It was the best medicine to face my fears and understand the eventuality of death.
Now I’m back in Wisconsin rehabbing my injured leg and planning my next overseas solo adventure. I’m not sure where the physical location will be, but the psychological location will be a further exploration of fear and freedom.
As American philosopher Wooderson (played by Matthew McConaughey) says in Dazed and Confused, “You just gotta keep livin’ man, L.I.V.I.N.”
Alec Loftus is a UW-Madison graduate and traveler who blogs at www.RenegadesLogbook.com.
