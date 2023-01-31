Ald. Tag Evers: Time to act on building emissions is now

The State Journal’s editorial on Thursday, “Energy edict ignores city’s failure to act,” criticized Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and City Council members for pushing energy efficiency in large commercial buildings. The editorial is wrong, and I want to set the record straight.

Transportation is responsible for the biggest chunk of the city’s greenhouse gas emissions at 40%. We are tackling that issue with 46 new electric buses, rapid transit and more. Commercial buildings are the next biggest contributor at 30%. We are now proposing to get serious about tackling these emissions, too.

The building energy efficiency program we are proposing is simply asking building owners to run their buildings efficiently. Commercial building systems are complex, and they need to be monitored and adjusted regularly.

The editorial suggests policymakers are acting politically and proposing this new program at the last minute. In truth, we have been talking to the business community about this for two years and announced our intention to act last June at a press conference that was covered by the State Journal.

The editorial also criticizes the city for not doing more on a voluntary approach, but a voluntary approach is what we have now. All the tools for firms to become more energy efficient are available for free, plus Focus on Energy offers incentives for building tuneups. The proof of this is in the number of businesses already doing this work, but it’s not enough buildings, and the climate clock is ticking.

We need to move beyond the status quo where just the early adopters pay attention to energy use. A lot has changed in recent years. Nearly 50 cities have adopted similar policies for their building sectors. Climate leaders are demonstrating that this is what baseline climate action looks like. And climate experts around the world tell us we must cut our carbon pollution nearly in half by 2030 — in just seven years.

It is time for all commercial buildings to make progress. If we are serious about climate, everybody needs to act — including (and perhaps especially) those who would never take us up on a voluntary program.

Energy benchmarking and tuneups are some of the most cost-effective things a building owner can do. They pay for themselves in energy savings in an average of 1.7 years. And that’s before using Focus on Energy incentives.

And if you can demonstrate you already manage your building well or just made a big energy-saving investment, the city will waive the requirement. This is not a punitive policy.

The editorial also raised privacy concerns about the potential leakage of information about a company’s energy use to the public. But our policy — unlike other cities — will not publish benchmarking results because of what we heard from the business community.

This mayor and this City Council are leading on climate. Madison does not have time to dawdle and hope for the best. To meet our climate goals, we must reduce emissions and create energy efficient buildings now.