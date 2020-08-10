Ald. Max Prestigiacomo: Why Nada Elmikashfi has my vote

If there’s one thing Republicans, Democrats, Socialists — everyone on the political spectrum — can agree on, it is that our political system is dysfunctional. You might find differing answers as to why, but there is clear frustration, notably within the working class.
We are on the cusp of a populist uprising in this country that unites our social movements and places frontline communities — Black and Indigenous people of color — at the forefront of the conversation. Despite massive wealth being used to buy our democracy, we have a real opportunity to set the seeds of this uprising in Madison. That starts with electing Nada Elmikashfi to the Wisconsin state Senate in District 26.
It’s been a little over four months since I joined the Madison Common Council, and it’s been eye-opening to witness the system from the inside. Continuously moving parts of our city government make the process inaccessible, slow-moving, and a cultivated institution of behind-the-scenes decision-making.
Perhaps the best example of this broken system is that marginalized communities (low-income, working-class, people of color) are less likely to vote than their privileged counterparts. Working-class marginalized people have a right to be upset, considering they receive little to no support from government institutions. Corporate interests buy both sides of the aisle — even if we don’t outright see it. Because of that and the mind-numbing nuances of bureaucracy, politics today is an era of virtue signaling — especially with the addition of mass media platforms.
The Democratic Party asserts a narrative of social and economic justice by uplifting marginalized people into power; paradoxically, it puts forward a dull platform lacking many systemic and progressive policies. Virtue signaling within the Democratic Party has created a concoction of tokenizing marginalized identities and undercutting those same communities with compromise and reformism. Equally as concerning is the inability of certain Democrats to recognize their own past harms.
Democrats and leftists especially talk a lot about electing black women into office. Why are so many of us silent when one is on our ballot? It’s time for liberal Madison to walk the walk and elect a young woman of color to a seat untouched by diversity. Nada is young and unapologetic, a natural check on power that we desperately need. Her very presence in the room and decisions as a young policymaker will shock the Legislature. I’ve seen it play out on the council. Nada — a true Gen Z’er — will question every established institution.
How can our leaders be effective if they don’t acknowledge the deep-rooted flaws in our system that make it impossible to govern without creating harm? Now more than ever, we need leaders who question institutions and recognize that oppression is inherent to our political system. Only then can you act with the intent to reduce harm for those most impacted. Nada Elmikashfi understands this truth. Nada has the lived experience that guides her policymaking decisions. She didn’t learn about systemic racism in law school; she’s experienced it her entire life, and because of it, she’s better equipped to understand the impacts that government has on those who need it most.
Wisconsin — a swing state — faces an electoral battle in the coming years. We are quite literally in a fight for our lives. We need a progressive champion in Madison who can build coalitions, build voting blocs, and fundraise across the state. Nada’s coalition is not just progressives; it’s people from across the political spectrum. Moderates, Demcoratic-Socialists, Liberals and Libertarians are all united in Nada’s candidacy because we recognize the need to shake up a broken system. We have an obligation not just to rock the boat, but to tip it over.
Nada’s Endorsements speak for themselves: Madison Teachers, Inc. (MTI), Voces de la Frontera Action, American Federation of Teachers (AFT) – Wisconsin, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin (PPAWI), Sunrise Madison, People for Bernie, and many more organizations. Numerous elected officials including sitting U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, state Rep. David Bowen, Common Council vice president Syed Abbas, and former Council president Shiva Bidar have endorsed Nada. Her campaign will easily reach 2,000 grassroots individual donations and break electoral records as a candidate. The historic nature of this coalition speaks to her ability to build a progressive bench across the state.
Nada is a grassroots organizer through and through, and having grown up in Madison, knows what our community needs the most. Nada plans to make her Senate office more than just a hub for progressive organizers. She’ll revolutionize what it means to be an organizer in elected office and make it a place where organizers from across the state can build coalitions and unite social movements.
If you’re uncomfortable with the idea of voting for Nada, ask yourself what privileges you might hold that prevent you from supporting her. Step back and realize that tone-policing a young Black woman for being too radical is a form of white supremacy and a privilege that you hold.
Progressive and systemic solutions empower and uplift marginalized communities. We have science and lived experience to prove it and how we can abolish systemic racism and navigate the coming sixth mass extinction. We’re not going to accept that something “just can’t get done” anymore.
We have a chance to rebuild the framework of society by electing Nada. Young people like Nada, like myself, and like so many others in Madison are here, we’re in the room, and we’re not leaving. Many of us have lived through this broken system — many experienced it more than others — and we won’t be told to wait for change. We are the future, and we are the change.
Ald. Max Prestigiacomo represents District 8 on the Madison Common Council.
