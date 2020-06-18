Ald. Lindsay Lemmer: We must fight for voting rights for all Americans

As a Madison city alder, I’m working with the city clerk’s office to identify solutions to overcome these barriers and inequities, including making the absentee ballot application and process for uploading an ID easier to navigate.

As I talk to voters in the 48th Assembly District, the issues they mention most frequently are education and voting rights. They are concerned with gerrymandering, which disproportionately affects communities of color, makes some votes count for more than others, and ultimately undermines our democracy.

Nationally, we must work to restore the Voting Rights Act in order to curtail the use of odious voter suppression techniques.

In Wisconsin, we must stand up against blatant attempts to suppress the vote. We must continue to improve the distribution of absentee ballots and encourage voters to use them. I laud the plan to mail absentee ballot applications to every voter in the state. I hope these include clear and translated instructions including what counts as a proper ID for voting and how to upload it. Lack of clarity on what is an acceptable ID invalidated many absentee ballot applications in the spring election.