This report ran in the Sports section of the Wisconsin State Journal on April 3, 1969:
UCLA basketball star Lew Alcindor signed his professional contract with the Milwaukee Bucks of the National Basketball Association Wednesday, a multi-year pact reportedly calling for $1.4 million (nearly $10 million in today’s dollars, when adjusted for inflation).
The signing in the dining room of the Beverly Hilton Hotel officially ended the NBA-American Basketball Association battle for the services of the 7-foot, 1½-inch star who three times was All-American and twice collegiate player-of-the-year. No one would officially divulge the contents of the contracts.
The ABA reportedly had dangled a $3.2 million proposal before the UCLA ace.
Milwaukee won the right to draft and sign Alcindor when it finished last in the NBA Eastern Division and then won a coin flip with Western celler-dweller Phoenix.
Although many figured the war between the NBA and ABA over Alcindor’s signature would be a lengthy one, the signing came less than two weeks after he had led UCLA to an unprecedented third straight national collegiate title.
“I chose the Milwaukee contract because it was more stable and lucrative,” Alcindor said. “The caliber of play in this league had nothing to do with my choice.”
Alcindor, who weighs 235 pounds, said he was strong and heavy enough for professional play.
Coach Larry Costello of the Bucks was asked how he planned to use Lew. He answered:
“We’ll use him on the high post, the low post, just about all over the court. When you have a 7-foot-4 center, you don’t limit him.”
John Erickson, vice president and general manager for the Bucks, broke in to say, “Coach Costello may not know that lew is only 7-1,” and that brought a round of laughter among those present, including big Lew.
Asked how the Bucks would do next season, Lew said, “I don’t know much about the team. But I like to win, and Coach Costello likes to win.”
And what is Lew going to do with the money?
“I’m going to use it to make myself financially stable,” said the 21-year-old from New York who will celebrate his 22nd birthday in 10 days.