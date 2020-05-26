Al Gedicks: The Menominee River is an endangered river

Aquila withdrew its original dam safety permit application because of insufficient information in December 2019, but said it plans to re-submit its application in the spring of 2020. Aquila plans to use the risky upstream dam construction — the same method now banned in Brazil due to the 2019 dam collapse that killed over 270 people and flooded the countryside with toxic waste.

In addition to the inherent instability of upstream tailings dams, opposition groups have criticized EGLE for its failure to require that Aquila disclose its stated plans for an underground mine after the open pit phase of the project. Without this information, it is impossible to evaluate the impact of additional mine waste being dumped into a tailings dam that was not designed to handle mine waste from an underground mine.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has recently rejected a permit for PolyMet Mining Corp.’s proposed sulfide mine because the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency failed to address evidence that the company was planning a mine nearly four times larger than the operation covered by the permit. Michigan regulators should be held accountable if they fail to take Aquila’s mine expansion plans into account when they evaluate the dam safety permit application.

Al Gedicks is executive secretary of the Wisconsin Resources Protection Council.

