Aissa Olivarez: Legal protection for detained immigrants more important than ever during coronavirus pandemic

Further exacerbating this reality, ICE has made it significantly more difficult for family members to pay bond. Clients who are released are often stranded for hours — sometimes in a different state — not knowing when someone will be able to pick them up. ICE’s lack of transparency makes legal representation a logistical nightmare, and ICE's flagrant disregard for public health concerns might prove fatal.

Without an attorney, it is nearly impossible for people to successfully navigate this labyrinth and secure release. Research has shown that those who have legal counsel are more than three times more likely to be released than those without legal counsel. Our immigration attorneys have been able to win release for 42 percent of clients. Unfortunately, being released was not a reality for 63 percent of detained people (with cases initiated in the 2019 fiscal year) in Chicago, all of whom lacked access to legal representation.

Without delay, ICE must release everyone in its custody and comply with public health protocols to protect our communities. At the same time, local government leaders play a critical role. Thanks to the strong leadership in Dane County and Madison, I am able to fight for my clients’ rights to due process when their lives, liberty and families are at stake. Other counties and cities should follow suit and fund deportation defense programs to protect the well-being of our neighbors and ensure that the voices of those who are detained do not go unheard.

Olivarez is the managing attorney at the Community Immigration Law Center, based in Madison, where she represents many clients in removal and bond proceedings and appeals: info@cilcmadison.org.