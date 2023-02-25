Jan Rostkowski of East Troy is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Jan!
Rostkowski’s caption about an air ball to root for beat out more than 100 entries. She wins publication of today’s finished cartoon and will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Regis Miller
- of Madison: “We have a shot if we can shoot!”
Cathy Kliebenstein
- of Mazomanie: “We’ll see you on your next orbit. The win(d)s are not in our favor this year.”
Jim Foelker
- of McFarland: “I have no idea where it is from or what it can do — so let’s give it a football scholarship!”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.