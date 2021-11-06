Aileen Kearney: Madison's mayor must do more to stop gun violence

I was sitting in class almost four years ago when I got the news that 17 people, including 14 kids, had been shot and killed in Parkland, Florida. I remember looking around my seventh-grade classroom in Madison and realizing that it easily could’ve been us. I anxiously talked to all of my friends, asking, “What are we going to do now?”
At just 12 years old, it was frightening to think about how those bullets could have been flying around my classroom.
That feeling, along with rampant gun violence in my own community, propelled me to get involved with March For Our Lives in Madison and help cofound a local chapter of the group at East High School.
Since that horrifying day in Parkland, nearly 600 people have lost their lives to gun violence every year in Wisconsin. That sickens me. But now we have a significant opportunity to change the story.
Gov. Tony Evers has committed $45 million to community violence intervention from federal COVID-19 rescue funding. That could make a major dent in the gun violence epidemic in Wisconsin.
Young people also are calling on our local officials to match the governor’s investment in prevention. We’re asking Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway to match that funding with a proportionate amount of $4 million from the city’s own rescue money.
Gun violence has soared during the pandemic. The number of shell casings recovered by Madison police in 2020 was double that of the previous two years combined. Our city has seen increases in shots fired, people hit by gunfire and homicides.
At my own high school just a few weeks ago, a weapon was drawn during a fight right off campus during lunch. Thankfully, this time, no one was physically hurt.
But as we discussed at a recent March For Our Lives chapter meeting, many of us were shocked at how normalized and regular gun violence and the trauma it sows have become.
The constant cycle of violence steals so much joy and safety from our communities. People in Madison cannot thrive until we prioritize healing and community-based solutions.
Gov. Evers’ commitment is an investment in commonsense intervention that is actually quite simple. It starts with the understanding that all gun violence, even in the wake of explosive increases, is avoidable. That’s because dozens of decisions often lead to the moment someone decides to pick up a gun to harm someone else or themselves. And each of those moments is a chance for us to prevent harm.
That’s where community violence intervention comes in. Crucially, this strategy treats everyone in the equation as someone worthy of care and a future that isn’t blemished by violence. They pull violence down not by catching perpetrators and meting out punishment, making examples out of violent actors and hoping that that deters crime. Instead, they intervene beforehand to prevent shots from ever being fired.
For example, disputes are at the center of many instances of gun violence. It might be a heated argument that spirals. It could be a long-simmering spite that blows open. Or sometimes it’s a retributive attack. Rather than letting that turn into shots fired, interrupters can identify individuals at risk and mediate to find peaceful resolutions.
Violence interruption works. It’s a tried and true tactic that delivers safety and builds trust and care in our communities. Cities such as Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York City report that they’ve brought down shootings by over 30% by investing in this model. And for every dollar invested in violence prevention, they’ve saved up to $18 in reduced medical and criminal legal system costs.
Programs such as Focused Interruption prove that it works here in Madison, too.
We’re living in a crisis. Gun violence isn’t hypothetical. It’s a question of when it will occur, not if.
Every moment that we hesitate to intervene is another moment our city is wracked by gun violence. We all suffer from it — those of us who face the barrel of a gun, and even those who wield it. But if we had a chance to end this cycle, and to prevent gun violence from happening in the first place, shouldn’t we take it?
We have that chance now. Young people are pleading with Mayor Rhodes-Conway to take it.
Kearney is a junior at Madison East High School and co-leader of the March For Our Lives chapter at her school: www.mfolwisconsin.org.