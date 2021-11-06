Aileen Kearney: Madison's mayor must do more to stop gun violence

I was sitting in class almost four years ago when I got the news that 17 people, including 14 kids, had been shot and killed in Parkland, Florida. I remember looking around my seventh-grade classroom in Madison and realizing that it easily could’ve been us. I anxiously talked to all of my friends, asking, “What are we going to do now?”

At just 12 years old, it was frightening to think about how those bullets could have been flying around my classroom.

That feeling, along with rampant gun violence in my own community, propelled me to get involved with March For Our Lives in Madison and help cofound a local chapter of the group at East High School.

Since that horrifying day in Parkland, nearly 600 people have lost their lives to gun violence every year in Wisconsin. That sickens me. But now we have a significant opportunity to change the story.

Gov. Tony Evers has committed $45 million to community violence intervention from federal COVID-19 rescue funding. That could make a major dent in the gun violence epidemic in Wisconsin.