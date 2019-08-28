The masses at our border are called refugees, immigrants, asylum seekers, illegal immigrants, criminals, invaders — and hardly anyone remembers they are exiles, with poignant memories and hidden love for their lost homelands.
Exile is irreversible. Waves of longing and grief can wash over even those who are happily settled in their new country, let alone those who have been forced to abandon everything dear to them.
One way to visualize exile is “limnality,” a word so seldom used that it is not in the Microsoft Word Thesaurus. Derived from the Latin “limen,” meaning "threshold," it describes the experience of standing between two rooms, unable to enter either one.
I have lived in the United States for 70 years. I am an American citizen in love with the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. I am immensely grateful for all that this country has given me, yet I feel I do not really belong here.
I am often sad because I cannot settle in Latvia. At my age, I do not have the energy necessary to create a different life, and I rely heavily on the American medical system. Two possible ways of living would be available to me in Latvia: being at the center of the vibrant literary and cultural scene in the capitol city of Riga, or enjoying solitude in an old, small house with an enclosed garden of fruit trees, flowers and herbs. White birches — much more slender than those in the Midwest — and dark, somber pines would give way to the sea or to the mysterious forest behind them.
I left my heart in Latvia on my last trip, which would surprise people I know. A positive attitude and superficial conversation are requirements for a successful social life in the United States. People use conscious and unconscious signals to stop revelation of deep feelings and painful pasts. I silence myself, too, by keeping private my alienation and my fantasies of leaving America.
Reports about the thousands hoping to enter the United States stress political and domestic violence, desire for prosperity, the pure joy of being admitted, and many opportunities in a new life. And rightly so. But in addition, all of them have had to leave behind their country, their language, familiar landscapes and everything else they love. The few who are eventually admitted will reveal only their exhilaration and gratitude.
When I first arrived in the United States at age 12, I unconsciously chose assimilation: to teach myself English by translating "Gone with the Wind," to read as many books in the Indianapolis Public Library as possible, to excel in school, to cut off my braids and to find jobs outside the exile community.
Nevertheless, I am frequently reminded that I am an outsider by the most casual questions.
"Do you want to go for a bicycle ride?" "Do you really not know how to play the piano?" But I know nothing about bicycles and pianos. They were beyond my reach in the displaced persons’ camps in Germany and during my adolescence of extreme poverty in the first years in the United States. "Where are you from?" store clerks insist after hearing my slight accent, and they get huffy if I say, "Madison, Wisconsin."
More probing questions arise as well. "When you were in graduate school, beyond the fact that you were a woman, why did you not have a mentor?"
"Why did you marry your ex?"
"Because I was too odd for normal men to take an interest in me," I whisper to myself.
Before a reading from my new book, "Lost Midsummers: A Novel of Women’s Friendship in Exile," a friend offered to apply makeup to my face. I do not know how to do this myself, so I closed my eyes and enjoyed her gentle touch. I was startled by the transformation when she handed me a mirror. As a teenager, I was too weird to be included in the pajama parties where American girls experimented with foundation, powder, concealer, eye shadow, and so on. At least I learned by myself how to apply lipstick.
For a writer, however, being an outsider is not all bad. I learned how to observe people closely and to remember details because I was not distracted by obligatory chatter. I learned to infer character from action and appearance, which is useful when writing from a restricted point of view. I learned to imagine rather than report on the private lives of people. I understand tenuous and difficult relationships. And I know that class, race and ethnicity limit everyone.
Most importantly, I learned to have compassion for other outsiders, as well as for the very popular and very successful, who are blithely unaware that society directs and constricts their every action. And it is compassion that creates good fiction and lives well lived.
Agate Nesaule is a Latvian exile, emeritus professor of women’s studies and literature at UW-Whitewater, and a prizewinning author for her memoir, "A Woman in Amber."
