Adrian Wydeven: Wisconsin's wolf hunt was not based on science

The 2020 estimate of 1,195 wolves is not a minimum count. It’s an estimate of the actual population of wolves in Wisconsin in late winter through occupancy modeling. The minimum statewide count in 2020 was 1,034 wolves.

The management goal for 350 wolves established in the 1999 wolf plan was never intended to be a cap and is no longer an appropriate goal for the Wisconsin wolf population. The goal set in 1999 was based on the estimated carrying capacity of about 500 wolves in Wisconsin at a time when less than 200 wolves were estimated to be in the state. Recent scientific research demonstrates the carrying capacity for wolves may be about 1,250 wolves. The DNR does not manage bears or deer with 20-year-old goals, and it is inappropriate to do the same for wolves.

The rapid harvest of wolves was not because more wolves were in the state than detected through surveys. It was because of the high number of permits issued, and because most hunting occurred with the use of packs of hounds by large, coordinated groups of hunters, during a period when wolf packs were breeding and leaving scent and tracks as they patrolled their territories. Any of the usual sporting ethics of fair chase were absent from this event. This may have been the first hunt in Wisconsin’s history where the number of hunters was greater than the number of animals being hunted.