Adam Jarchow: Josh Kaul misses opportunity to lead in wake of Waukesha tragedy

It has been nearly a month since a violent career criminal from Milwaukee plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, killing six people and injuring dozens of others. Among the casualties were an elderly man, four women from the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies troupe and an 8-year-old boy. Several other seriously wounded children remain in the hospital.
Milwaukee District Attorney John Chisholm, a Democrat, admitted his office is at fault for the alleged killer, Darrell Brooks, being out on ridiculously low bail. But Chisholm has refused repeated requests from Waukesha area lawmakers to resign.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers says he can’t do anything to remove Chisholm unless he receives a complaint from a Milwaukee County taxpayer. And now, as if on cue, Democratic Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul evades accountability and says the voters should decide whether to remove Chisholm if Chisholm runs for reelection.
“Ultimately, I think it’s up to the voters to decide what that means in terms of his future,” Kaul said of Chisholm in an interview. “We’ve got a system where our DAs are elected in Wisconsin and that’s a decision for voters to make.”
But Kaul’s solution leaves the families of the victims, the taxpayers, voters and citizens of Waukesha County without any recourse for Chisholm’s failures.
They didn’t vote to put him in office, and they can’t vote to get him out. They didn’t choose to live in Chisholm’s jurisdiction, where progressive policies that are soft on crime led to the largest murder rate in Milwaukee’s history this year. They didn’t choose to live in Milwaukee County where Chisholm’s office refused to prosecute six out of every 10 felony charges requested by police last year, according to Wisconsin Right Now. Instead, the good people of Waukesha chose to live in the much safer county where Chisholm himself was raised.
So until Waukesha and other surrounding counties have the right to keep Chisholm’s catch-and-release criminals from crossing their borders, the only way to hold Chisholm to account is for Evers to do his job and remove him from office.
Jarchow is an attorney, small business owner and former Republican state lawmaker from Clear Lake in northwestern Wisconsin who plans to run for attorney general: adamjarchow.com.