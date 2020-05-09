Act now to save Arboretum trees -- Wisconsin State Journal editorial from 50 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on May 8, 1970:

In a week or two it will be too late to stop the state Division of Highways from going ahead with its West Beltline project to construct an access road and cut down hundreds of Arboretum trees.

Only a massive outpouring of citizen concern for the corner of the University of Wisconsin Arboretum may be able to persuade the highway commissioners to halt the project.

A petition to stop the elimination of the trees is printed on this page.

Prompt action by you and your neighbors in sending this plea to the highway authorities is necessary if the effort is to succeed.

Sign the petition yourself. Get signatures from everyone in your household. Ask neighbors to sign. Take a copy to a church or civic meeting. School children can help, too, by signing petitions and circulating them in classes.

Critics of the Beltline project, such as Ald. Jane Ruck, estimate as many as 3,000 trees may be lost in the construction of the road that would parallel the Beltline on the south and that would require ramps at certain intersections.