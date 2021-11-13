 Skip to main content

Aaron Rodgers is double immunized in today's winning You Toon cartoon caption
Aaron Rodgers is double immunized in today's winning You Toon cartoon caption

Winning Rodgers You Toon

Jackie Rietmann of Merrimac is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Jackie!

Rietmann’s caption about quarterback Aaron Rodgers sitting out a Green Bay Packers’ game beat out more than 170 entries. Rietmann wins publication of this line with today’s finished cartoon. Rietmann also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Randy Riemer

  • of Middleton: “Hurry up with this play, I’m waiting for the Ivermectin commercial I starred in.”

Pete Lien of Edgerton

  • : “Unfortunately, his passes are socially distant from the receivers!”

Stephen Rostkowski

  • of East Troy: “This armchair quarterbacking is a good gig.”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

