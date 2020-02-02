Aaron Rodgers' dreams come true in this week's winning cartoon caption

Paul Kenyon of Madison is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Paul!
His caption about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers relaxing during the Super Bowl beat out more than 100 entries. Kenyon wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Mark Peterson
- of New Glarus: “Finally! I can just sit back and enjoy all those ads I’m in.”
Hal Evensen
- of Verona: “Thanks to my commercials, I’m earning more money from this game than any of those chumps on the field!”
Don Svoboda
- of Sun Prairie: “Now I know how the Bears feel — every year!”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.
Wisconsin State Journal You Toon winners
Mad cow disease dismissed in this week's caption contest
Jackie Rietmann of Merrimac is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations.
Rietmann’s caption about cows chewing over the coronavirus beat out more than 60 entries. Rietmann wins publication with today’s finished cartoon and will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Jake Altwegg
- of Madison: “If spots are a symptom, we’re doomed.”
Pete Lien
- of Edgerton: “Can we put a tariff on this import?”
Royal couple heads for happiest place on Earth in winning cartoon caption
Don Svoboda of Sun Prairie is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Don!
His caption about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping away from their royal duties beat out more than 70 entries. Svoboda wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Pete Lien
- of Edgerton: “Is this a good time to mention that I’d like to step away from my household duties?”
Duane Yanna
- of Mineral Point: “This would never happen on ‘Downton Abbey’!”
Tom Thommesen
- of Madison: “What did Shakespeare say: ‘Much ado about nothing!’”
The fog of battle wins this week's caption contest
Duane Yanna of Mineral Point is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Duane!
His caption about Rudolph and Milwaukee Bucks basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo beat out more than 70 entries. Yanna wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Brian McGuire
- of Mauston: “They used to call me a freak, too.”
Scott Tredwell
- of Advance, North Carolina: “I wonder if NORAD tracks all of his flights?”
Julie Theado
- of Madison: “You’ll go down in history!”
Madison's medical testing wins caption contest
Ernie Hanson of Madison is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Ernie!
His caption about UW-Madison’s new smart toilet beat out more than 100 entries. Hanson wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Scott MacLauchlin
- of Evansville: “Sure it handles information streams, but can it process data dumps?”
Jan Rostkowski
- of East Troy: “Just what we need — another government think tank!”
Leonard Charles
- of Madison: “Hey, Doris. You know what would be smart? If it put the seat down when it sees you coming.”
Oh deer! This week's winner is in uniform
Dianne Daines of Hillsboro is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Dianne!
Her caption about a deer in a Bucks jersey beat out more than 50 entries. Daines wins publication of her line with today’s finished cartoon. She also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
John Finkler
- of Middleton: “Here’s the deal: my Giannis jersey for the rifle!”
John Bollig
- of Madison: “I really am Bango. Just ask me to spell ‘Antetokounmpo.’”
Brian TeLindert
- of Portage: “Oh no — this guy’s from Chicago!”
Warm up to this contest-winning caption
George Faunce of Altoona is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, George!
His caption about two turkeys shoveling snow beat out more than 90 entries. Faunce wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Jackie Rietmann
- of Merrimac: “’Come to Wisconsin,’ you said. ‘It’s beautiful in the fall.’”
Jeff Addison
- of Fitchburg: “Yeah, we don’t get the hunters here. But the taxes are killing me!”
Dick Brachman
- of Verona: “Wait a minute. We’re on death row, and they’ve got us doing hard labor?”
Fake news finishes on top in contest
Jackie Rietmann of Merrimac is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Jackie!
Her caption about local TV outages beat more than 50 entries. Rietmann wins publication of her line with today’s finished cartoon. She also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Pat Scharch
- of Madison: “This interference call is worse than in the football game I could be watching.”
Steve Swed
- of Waunakee: “This is still better than paying for cable!”
Mike Van Susteren
- of Verona: “They said try rabbit ears. They should’ve said rabbit’s foot!”
Amazon Prime is the answer in this week's contest
Roxanne Kolasch of Monticello is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Roxanne!
Her caption about Madison’s proposed wheel tax beat out more than 60 entries. Kolasch wins publication of her line with today’s finished cartoon. She also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Jerry J. Murphy
- of Monona: “Something tells me she’s NOT the Great Pumpkin, Linus.”
Wes Kopp
- of Dodgeville: “Gonna claim farm exemption.”
Barbara Vockroth
- of Beaver Dam: “Next year, I’m bringing a sled.”
