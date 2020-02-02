 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YOU TOON

Aaron Rodgers' dreams come true in this week's winning cartoon caption

Paul Kenyon of Madison is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congrats, Paul!

His caption about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers relaxing during the Super Bowl beat out more than 100 entries. Kenyon wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Mark Peterson

  • of New Glarus: “Finally! I can just sit back and enjoy all those ads I’m in.”

Hal Evensen

  • of Verona: “Thanks to my commercials, I’m earning more money from this game than any of those chumps on the field!”

Don Svoboda

  • of Sun Prairie: “Now I know how the Bears feel — every year!”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.