Life is so precious, and we forget to cherish the simplest things. One of my favorite questions to ask people as a journalist is, “What is your why?” Or, simply put, what is your motivation to face each day?

It makes people think, not about what they are doing in life, but about something deeper. Soul searching is healthy, and something I find myself doing quite often.

When I am stressed or anxious, what grounds me is envisioning myself unable to verbally communicate my pleasures or displeasures, pain I’m feeling, sadness and frustrations.

I envision myself unable to walk under my own power, instead forced to crawl to go where I want or have someone lift me up and help support my weight to walk around the house due to balance issues. Or I envision the paralyzing tremors that cause one’s body to tense up seemingly without warning.

Those are 22 years worth of memories that have stuck with me. This is what my brother, Caleb, experiences every day.

He has Angelman syndrome, a rare neuro-genetic disorder unique to the mother’s copy of the 15th chromosome. It causes physical and mental developmental delays with a frequency of seizures.

Feb. 15 is International Angelman Day, and the color for Angelman syndrome is blue, which government buildings, bridges and other popular areas will display. But it isn’t all doom and gloom for people with Angelman syndrome — we call them angels — and their families. In fact, it is quite the opposite despite the many challenges angels and their families face.

Roughly one in 15,000 people, or 500,000 angels and their families, experience great joys in life. Angels are generally happy and easygoing, carrying wide smiles.

They enjoy a lot of the same things we “typical” people do: music, baths or showers, a beach trip (or anywhere with water), going out to restaurants, flagging down the cotton candy vendor at sporting events and even an occasional alcoholic beverage for some.

That last part was fascinating to learn while sitting with other angel families at the Angelman Syndrome Family Conference last August in Round Rock, Texas, particularly because most angels are on a number of medications to control seizures, tremors and other issues.

Our family used these conferences at various locations as an extended family vacation, an opportunity to learn more about the research and clinical trials and what is next for my brother and angels like him.

It is a relatively young syndrome. Its characteristics were first published in 1965 by Dr. Harry Angelman of England. The first diagnosis came 17 years later, then known as Happy Puppet syndrome due to the wide smiles and waving of the arms similar to a marionette, though it was later named after Angelman.

The conference also is great because it allows children to connect with others. It gives siblings an opportunity to share their similar and diverse experiences of growing up with an angel. I have looked forward to the event, which is generally held every other year, and have led the sib shops that are geared toward educating siblings and giving them that opportunity to connect with others, and share their frustrations and joys of being the sibling of an angel.

Like everyone else, each angel is different with varying degrees of developmental delays and seizures. Some angels offer hope with their ability to walk and speak a few words. Others use a communication device or modified sign language. Clinical trials show which medications work and which don’t, depending on someone’s circumstances.

The conference in Texas was a great opportunity for me, having lived in Wisconsin a mere two months, to meet other families with angels who lived in the Badger State. It gave me an instant connection to new friends who know the ups and downs of the angel experience.

It has allowed me to support other angel families, whether at a summer cornhole tournament in Fall River or turkey bowling in the Deer District in Milwaukee. Angel families often support one another as a tight-knit community. I look forward to walking with my family in Michigan at the annual Angelman Syndrome Foundation walk on May 20, and then seeing the photos from locations across the country, including my friends at walks in Milwaukee or Oshkosh.

Learn more and make an impact Did you know that actor Colin Farrell has a son with Angelman syndrome, or that Washington Nationals pitcher Hunter Harvey has a sister who is an angel and their dad, former Major League Baseball pitcher Bryan Harvey made the first major gift to the Angelman Syndrome Foundation?

Angels enjoy meeting people, even if they stare curiously at their new friend. Of course, that isn’t out of the ordinary for normal people to do toward families with a special-needs child, and the angels notice that, too. They are far smarter than people give them credit for. But more likely, an angel will offer a hug, to hold one’s hand, give a big grin or communicate on their devices.

It is such a wonderful community, and I hope readers consider joining the thousands of people wearing blue on Feb. 15 and walking on May 20, or finding local fundraising events. Research has come a long way in a short time, and when they find a cure, I would be OK with Caleb — who is nonverbal — spilling my secrets.

While many have apologized to me for having a brother with severe special needs, the real apology should be for thinking that way. Caleb is so funny and has taught me so many lessons. His smile has gotten me through tough times. We even get to bond over our favorite sport, baseball.

My brother has changed my life. I’m grateful to dress myself, take myself to the bathroom when I need to, get my own food and feed myself, walk places and do any number of things that many people (even myself) take for granted.

So, what is your why?