This State Journal editorial ran on June 4, 2008:

In the back of its collective mind, Janesville seemed to know this was coming for years now — the cornerstone of its local economy shutting down.

Tuesday’s announcement that General Motors is ending production at its 89-year-old Janesville assembly plant marks the sad end of an era.

It’s difficult to accept emotionally, and it will be harder to handle financially for many of the workers and their families, including those at companies that supplied the plant or catered to its workforce.

Yet the terrible news can and should lead to renewal — one that accelerates Janesville’s ongoing effort to diversify its economy.

Janesville is no longer a one-horse town. In fact, Mercy Health Care now employs more people than the GM plant. ...

Dean Health System and the company that owns St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison also gave Janesville a bit of good news Tuesday. They remain committed to opening a $140 million, 50-bed hospital in Janesville in two years. They wouldn’t be investing so heavily in Janesville without confidence in its future.

Janesville and surrounding Rock County can boast a skilled and productive workforce. A UW-Madison analysis showed that plastics is one of the area’s fastest growing industries, and a local technical college has launched a related training program.

Rock County also is an enthusiastic member of Thrive, an eight-county economic development booster. The outside world views Janesville, Madison and south-central Wisconsin as one region. By working together, our region can promote its strengths to draw new employers and to help existing companies expand.

Forward Janesville, a local economic booster, compliments the regional effort well.

None of that will magically give GM and related workers their jobs back when the Janesville plant shuts down its production of pickups and sport utility vehicles by 2010. High gas prices more than anything reduced demand for the plant’s low-mileage fleet.

Though GM is trying to adapt with higher-mileage cars, some that will use plug-in batteries to power them on short trips, a company official termed it “unlikely” such a product line would move into Janesville’s aging plant.

Wisconsin politicians say they’ll fight to keep the GM plant open. But that seems a long shot.

Janesville and south-central Wisconsin would be wise to concentrate efforts on retraining workers and fighting to keep and attract employers using the strengths we have.

A piece of Janesville and all of Wisconsin died with Tuesday’s announcement. But the birth of better times can come.