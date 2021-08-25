A strikeless Germany comes back -- State Journal editorial from 1921

This State Journal editorial ran on Aug. 25, 1921:

High authorities warn the world to prepare for an uphill battle with German competition. We knew it before the war, when "Made in Germany" was the most famous label.

The assumption that the most formidable nation in industry and trade would be out of business for years after the war is proving vastly misleading. The other day, a Cleveland manufacturer making an article costing him $96 to manufacture -- and sold at $125 -- was thunderstruck to receive from a reliable German firm an offer to manufacture his product for him ... at $25.

We may keep the machine out of the country with a tariff wall, but we can't keep German manufactures out of other customer countries. We must compete on even terms there ... .

How Germany is doing it is a question which amazes many. The Germans were always a frugal and industrial people. They know how to make and to sell things as do few other nations. It is said that enforced disarmament is one secret of their success, because all capital and energy is released for private enterprise. Another reason is that the German employer has gone some ways in a partnership of capital and labor.

Germany has been practically strikeless for over a year. ...