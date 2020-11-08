A rousing Republican meeting at Black Earth -- Wisconsin State Journal report from 150 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Nov. 8, 1870:
As the Monday evening express from the east hove in sight, a large assemblage of people were seen on the platform of the depot, waiting to welcome their governor.
The Mazomanie brass band had been engaged for the occasion, and, as the familiar form of the governor was seen to step from the car, sounded notes of welcome.
At 7 o’clock the town hall was filled, many being unable to even obtain standing room. ... It would afford us great pleasure to give you the synopsis of the speech in full. But as it was quite lengthy, and today being Election Day, we refrain from so doing.
He explained the national debt occasioned by the late war in such plain language that the dullest might readily comprehend its meaning.
He dwelt for some time on our recent war, and the sorrow it had occasioned, and closed by urging the importance of voting the straight Republican ticket on the morrow, Election Day.
The fire of patriotism was kindled within the heart of every true Republican, which burned with love for his country. As the Republicans of Black Earth Valley march to the polls today, it will be with a determination to carry the day. Many of the ladies favored the meeting with their presence, which added much to the interest of the occasion.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!