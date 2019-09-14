Civil War escapees from Wisconsin

These five members of the 1st Wisconsin Infantry, Company C, who enlisted in 1861, were captured at the Battle of Chickamauga and escaped together from a Confederate prison, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society. From left to right standing are Joseph Leach and Lemuel McDonald. From left to right sitting are Chauncey S. Chapman, Thomas Anderson and John R. Schofield. 

This State Journal report ran on Sept. 17, 1869:

At Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday of last week, R.M. Rawley, formerly a member of the Company “I,” First Wisconsin Infantry, had a Minie ball extracted from his body, received at the battle of Perryville, Oct. 8, 1862, almost seven years ago.

It took effect just below the chin, passing down and outward, wounding the upper margin of the outer one-third of the clavicle, thence passing to the inner surface of the scapula, and, during one year, worked its way downward between the scapula and the ribs.

Then it lodged in the inner space, between the fourth and fifth ribs, a little posterior to the axilla, where it remained for six years.

