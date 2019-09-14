This State Journal report ran on Sept. 17, 1869:
At Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday of last week, R.M. Rawley, formerly a member of the Company “I,” First Wisconsin Infantry, had a Minie ball extracted from his body, received at the battle of Perryville, Oct. 8, 1862, almost seven years ago.
This State Journal editorial ran on July 12, 1869:
It took effect just below the chin, passing down and outward, wounding the upper margin of the outer one-third of the clavicle, thence passing to the inner surface of the scapula, and, during one year, worked its way downward between the scapula and the ribs.
Then it lodged in the inner space, between the fourth and fifth ribs, a little posterior to the axilla, where it remained for six years.