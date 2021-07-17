 Skip to main content
A great departure from Lake Michigan -- State Journal editorial from 150 years ago
WHAT WE SAID 150 YEARS AGO

The Chicago River, between 1860 and 1930

The Chicago River, pictured here between 1860 and 1930, was first reversed in 1871, but the attempt eventually failed. Success didn't come until the turn of the century.

This State Journal report ran on July 18, 1871, after Chicago's first and short-lived attempt to change the direction of the Chicago River so the city's sewage wouldn't flow into Lake Michigan, where the city gets drinking water:

The attempt to make Lake Michigan water flow through the Chicago River into an Illinois canal is a success, and the citizens of Chicago now gaze on the unaccustomed spectacle of Lake Michigan's blue water flowing through what has been a most noisome channel, toward the Gulf of Mexico, with a current of considerable strength.

The Chicago journalists are delighted with the success of the canal, which drains the Chicago River. The offensive waters have "departed" down across the state for the Mississippi, which will be greatly enriched by the acquisition. We should think that the St. Louis water works, supplied from the Mississippi, would need a disinfectant or filter, hereafter.

