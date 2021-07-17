A great departure from Lake Michigan -- State Journal editorial from 150 years ago

This State Journal report ran on July 18, 1871, after Chicago's first and short-lived attempt to change the direction of the Chicago River so the city's sewage wouldn't flow into Lake Michigan, where the city gets drinking water:

The attempt to make Lake Michigan water flow through the Chicago River into an Illinois canal is a success, and the citizens of Chicago now gaze on the unaccustomed spectacle of Lake Michigan's blue water flowing through what has been a most noisome channel, toward the Gulf of Mexico, with a current of considerable strength.

The Chicago journalists are delighted with the success of the canal, which drains the Chicago River. The offensive waters have "departed" down across the state for the Mississippi, which will be greatly enriched by the acquisition. We should think that the St. Louis water works, supplied from the Mississippi, would need a disinfectant or filter, hereafter.