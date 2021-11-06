A glorious Republican victory -- State Journal editorial from 150 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Nov. 8, 1871:

We point to the election returns today with pride and satisfaction. They give assurance that the people of the country are still sound; that they still remember the party that saved the nation in its peril, that is paying the national debt at a rate of $100 million per annum, and that is in favor of progress and reform in all departments of government.

This party, we say, is remembered by the people and was sustained by them at the polls yesterday. ...

Wisconsin has spoken in thunder tones in favor of Republicanism. Their majorities are immense beyond expectation.

The majority for the gallant and true Washburn, over the wily and earnest Doolittle, will be about 10,000. The entire state ticket is elected by a majority equally large.

The Senate will have not less than two Republicans to one Democrat. In the Assembly the Republicans will have not less than 60 of the 100 members. The rout of the enemy is complete.

Let every Republican rejoice and be glad. The great work of saving the state has been accomplished. Noble work has been done, and well done. Noble and glorious is our victory.