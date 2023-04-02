This State Journal report ran on the front page April 2, 1873, the day after 565 people died in what was the worst merchant shipwreck at the time, according to Nova Scotia archives. The tragedy was not surpassed until the Titantic sank nearly four decades later:

The telegraph brings us scant particulars of one of the most awful shipwrecks on record, involving the loss of over 500 lives, within sight of land, in consequence of what appears to have been inexcusable carelessness or ignorance:

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — The steamship Atlantic, of the White Star Line, out from Liverpool, March 20, for New York, running short of coal, made for Halifax.

When about 20 miles from the port of Cape Prospect, at 3 a.m., she ran ashore on Meagher’s Head. She had on board over 1,000 men, women and children, of which fewer than half succeeded in landing.

The remainder were lost. The captain and third officer were saved. The first officer was drowned.

On the first receipt of the news of the disaster, a Cunard Line ship and government steamer started to the assistance of the Atlantic, but the third officer, who arrived here at 5:30 this afternoon, says the vessel and cargo are a total loss.