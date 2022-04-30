 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WHAT WE SAID 150 YEARS AGO

800 million logs have scarcely moved -- State Journal editorial from 150 years ago

  • 0
Loggers, 1872

Loggers with oxen near Rice Lake in 1872 cut logs in a snow-covered woods. Loggers across northern Wisconsin would have difficulty moving logs to market the following spring because of a drought that lowered river beds.

This State Journal report ran on April 30, 1872:

The Neillsville Republican says loggers are discouraged. The 800 million feet of logs put into Black River and its tributaries last winter have scarcely moved from their landings, and the prospects of good times and plenty of money this spring is decidedly gloomy and threatens to have a depressed effect upon every branch of business in the country — not in the valley of the Black River alone, but throughout the state.

The excessive dryness experienced here prevails in all other lumbering districts. Dusty roads in April is so uncommon that it is the subject of universal comment. ...

The Green Bay Gazette says lumbermen of the Wolf River are getting discouraged about moving their logs; the snow has disappeared from the woods without raising the water, and there is no prospect of a drive without heavy rain. ... The water between Shawano and the adjoining lakes is so low that the logs put in on White Clay and Mud lakes are hung up.

