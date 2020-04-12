You are the owner of this article.
6 feet apart brings parties together in winning cartoon caption
YOU TOON

Six feet apart You Toon

Ernie Hanson of Madison is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Ernie!

Hanson’s caption about practicing social distancing beat out more than 70 entries. Hanson wins publication of today’s finished cartoon and will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Clare Zaiman-Keen

  • of Waunakee: “But think of the money we’ll save on deodorant and mouthwash.”

Abdul Ben-zikri

  • of Monona: “Isn’t it easier to stay 1.829 meters away from each other?”

Brian McGuire

  • of Mauston: “That’s what we call a lifesaving measure!”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

