4 ways volunteering helps the volunteers -- Jennifer A. Jones

Volunteering, especially when it’s done on a regular basis, can help you make new acquaintances. Whether you volunteer for an organization on a daily, weekly or monthly basis, over time you are bound to develop strong relationships, typically with other volunteers and staff members.

Regular volunteers may get these benefits to a greater degree than people who volunteer sporadically. Consider this: Handing out water at a fundraising run in April and then helping bag groceries to give away in November is surely easier to squeeze into a busy schedule than volunteering regularly in an office. But those more convenient activities aren’t as likely to help you build relationships over time. In other words, consistency matters.

Every type of volunteering has benefits and drawbacks. For example, volunteering once in a while is often easy to schedule and is something families or friends can do together. But volunteers who pitch in occasionally may not feel very connected to the mission of the nonprofits they support or get to know many other volunteers.

Regularly volunteering, on the other hand, makes it more likely that you will develop a deep relationship to the cause and to other staff and volunteers. But this kind of volunteering requires a longer-term and bigger time commitment. It can also become frustrating if the volunteer’s duties aren’t a good fit.