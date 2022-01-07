 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

1822 was a dull year. The people of 2022 will think the same of 1922 — State Journal editorial from 100 years ago
WHAT WE SAID 100 YEARS AGO

1822 was a dull year. The people of 2022 will think the same of 1922 — State Journal editorial from 100 years ago

Wisconsin woman in 1922

A Wisconsin woman in 1922 stands near an automobile, one of the luxuries of that age.

This State Journal editorial ran on Jan. 7, 1922:

Would you rather have lived 100 years ago than now? Would you like to exchange places with your great-grandfather -- live in the easygoing days of 1822, instead of the madhouse hustle of 1922?

Turn the clock back a century. The people of 1822 were astounded by revolutionary changes in the way of doing things.

Sugar manufacturers decided to take a long chance. They actually installed the first steam engines used in the sugar industry of Louisiana. Thomas Skidmore of New York in 1822 caused much talk by inventing and using the first tubes made out of rubber. In Philadelphia, an enterprising iron maker revolutionized waterworks systems by casting the first cast-iron conduit pipes.

Inventors were busy in those days. The principal patented inventions of 1822 were the first artificial teeth, the first American isinglass, the first machine for making fence pickets. 

The latter invention worried the carpenters. Many saw nothing but gloom in the future.

Christopher Cornelius of Philadelphia got cheers from sailors in 1822 by inventing a lighthouse lamp to burn lard by the solar principle. Now we have electric beacons of 1 billion candlepower.

Texas ' first cotton was grown in 1822 in the bottoms of the Brazos de Dios. Congress made Florida a territory and held forth the alluring hope that it might some day become a state. 

The Navy won much renown by capturing and destroying 20 pirate ships off the coast of Cuba. Gaudy dresses became possible for even the humblest in 1822, when Mason and Baldwin made the first engraved cylinders for printing fancy designs on calico. 

All around, you'll agree, 1822 was a dull year compared with 1922. The people of 2022 will think the same of 1922.

