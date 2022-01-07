1822 was a dull year. The people of 2022 will think the same of 1922 — State Journal editorial from 100 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Jan. 7, 1922:

Would you rather have lived 100 years ago than now? Would you like to exchange places with your great-grandfather -- live in the easygoing days of 1822, instead of the madhouse hustle of 1922?

Turn the clock back a century. The people of 1822 were astounded by revolutionary changes in the way of doing things.

Sugar manufacturers decided to take a long chance. They actually installed the first steam engines used in the sugar industry of Louisiana. Thomas Skidmore of New York in 1822 caused much talk by inventing and using the first tubes made out of rubber. In Philadelphia, an enterprising iron maker revolutionized waterworks systems by casting the first cast-iron conduit pipes.

Inventors were busy in those days. The principal patented inventions of 1822 were the first artificial teeth, the first American isinglass, the first machine for making fence pickets.

The latter invention worried the carpenters. Many saw nothing but gloom in the future.