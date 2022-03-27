18- to 20-year-olds are welcome to vote — State Journal editorial from 50 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on March 22, 1972:

For most young Wisconsin citizens between 18 and 21 years, today is a special one.

With the signature of the governor last night and the publication of the act in this issue of the State Journal, the “age of majority” law now gives the rights and responsibilities of adulthood to 18-year-olds.

We have previously argued that granting these privileges will be justified by history.

And we reject the concept that a few reckless and childish people, presumably in this age bracket on lower State Street in Madison, are representative of the character and quality of our state’s young people. Let those violators of the law be dealt with as any citizen who has broken the laws of the city and state.

We regret that Gov. Patrick Lucey did not pursue corrective legislation that would have improved the hastily written “age of majority” bill. ...

Other states have properly granted adulthood to young people, consistent with the lowered age for voting, without dropping the legal drinking age for liquor.

Our major concern is highway safety, an area which has all but been ignored by the governor and the Legislature. The governor did not use his well-known clout with the powers of the Democratic-controlled Assembly, for instance, to win a stricter implied consent bill to keep drunks off the road.

Apparently, the liquor and beer interests of the state have reasserted their influence in our state Capitol, and we would like to see voters of all ages join hands to defeat the menace of alcohol on our roads. Booze, incidentally, takes an inordinate number of young lives.