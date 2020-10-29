12 Vietnam veterans: Joe Biden must be our next commander-in-chief

Fellow Americans:
We veterans of the Vietnam War represent all branches of the military, hail from all parts of the country, and embody all backgrounds, faiths, races and walks of life. You could say we are as American as apple pie. When our country called, we followed in our World War II fathers’ footsteps and served during the nation’s most divisive war.
Because of who we are, what we did, and what we have learned about service and sacrifice, we affirm with one voice that Joe Biden must be our next commander-in-chief.
During the Vietnam era, many of us were too young to vote, or even buy a beer in some states. But we were not too young to die, as more than 58,000 of our generation did. Regardless of our personal politics, we learned the hard way how essential integrity, responsibility and character are to leadership. Our current president possesses none of these qualities.
On the other hand, Joe Biden understands, and respects, service and sacrifice. Loss. He values soldiers, veterans and military families. He will never call us suckers or losers; will never disgrace the sanctity of Arlington, never tarnish the legacy of those who have given full measure.
“The supreme quality for leadership is unquestionably integrity,” observed Gen. (and later, President) Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Our times call for integrity, duty and determination. Cry out for character, and leaders who know how to lead.
They call for Joe Biden.
Leave no ballot behind,
Doug Bradley, Madison
Spec. 5, U.S. Army, Vietnam, 1970-71
Steve Berntson, Hope, Idaho
Sgt., U.S. Marine Corps, Vietnam 1967-68
Bill Christofferson, Milwaukee
Sgt., U.S. Marine Corps, Vietnam 1966-67
Gordon Fowler, Austin, Texas
Sgt., U.S. Marine Corps, Vietnam 1966-67
Rick Larson, Monona
HM2, U.S. Navy, Vietnam 1968-69
Bruce Meredith, Madison
Spec. 5, U.S. Army, Vietnam 1970-71
Susan Kramer O’Neill, New York
1st Lt., U.S. Army, Vietnam 1969-70
Steve Piotrowski, Madison
Sgt., U.S. Army, Vietnam 1969-70
Mary Reynolds Powell, Cleveland, Ohio
Capt. U.S. Army, Vietnam 1970-71
Rich Ralston, Madison
Spec. 4, U. S. Army, Vietnam 1962-63
John Stremikis, Belleville
Spec. 6, U. S. Army, Vietnam 1968-69
Bob Topel, Madison
Colonel, U.S. Air Force, SE Asia, 1972-73
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!