WHAT WE SAID 150 YEARS AGO

$1.50 a day for road overseers in Wisconsin? That was the pay proposal 150 years ago today

Train workers

A railroad crew in 1872 in Middleton stands by a track switch. Road overseers could earn $1.50 a day, under a state Assembly proposal.

This State Journal report ran on Feb. 6, 1872:

The state Assembly presented 16 petitions Monday, mainly for:

  • A law to restrain liquor dealers.
  • A change to the school superintendent system.
  • An appropriation to rebuild burned school houses in Kewaunee County.
  • More effectual prevention of small pox.

A resolution was offered to consider the propriety of requiring all railroad companies hereafter incorporated to plant forest or timber trees upon both sides of their track, within a limited time after its completion. ...

Bills were introduced, including to:

  • Repeal the requirement that inmates of the Hospital for the Insane be supported by relatives or localities.
  • Amend the school code to elect all district officers annually.
  • Allow road overseers $1.50 a day compensation. ...
  • Authorize the Oneida Indians to become citizens.
