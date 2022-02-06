$1.50 a day for road overseers in Wisconsin? That was the pay proposal 150 years ago today

This State Journal report ran on Feb. 6, 1872:
The state Assembly presented 16 petitions Monday, mainly for:
- A law to restrain liquor dealers.
- A change to the school superintendent system.
- An appropriation to rebuild burned school houses in Kewaunee County.
- More effectual prevention of small pox.
A resolution was offered to consider the propriety of requiring all railroad companies hereafter incorporated to plant forest or timber trees upon both sides of their track, within a limited time after its completion. ...
Bills were introduced, including to:
- Repeal the requirement that inmates of the Hospital for the Insane be supported by relatives or localities.
- Amend the school code to elect all district officers annually.
- Allow road overseers $1.50 a day compensation. ...
- Authorize the Oneida Indians to become citizens.