On this week's political podcast, Milfred and Hands sing satirical holiday songs, with lyrics by Rick Ho-Ho-Horowitz of Milwaukee. Santa Claus visits the podcast in his pajamas and seems unprepared for Christmas Eve. Newspaper courier Koffi Amuzu-Gassou joins our State Journal choir, telling about Christmas in Togo, Africa, where children run behind Santa's pickup.
Worried about 2020? What about the next 20 minutes? -- Dave Whamond
It's finally here. The day that children dream of all year long. Merry Christmas everyone. May your holiday be merry and bright.
Santa Claus is preparing for his big journey tonight. I hope everyone has been nice this year.
The Democratic-controlled House has impeached President Donald Trump. Despite the historic nature of the action, it will have little effect, s…
