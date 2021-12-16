ANOTHER VIEW | STEVE SACK, MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE
Wise man wasn't so wise, in Steve Sack's latest political cartoon
Related to this story
Most Popular
Future elections looks grim for the Democrats in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Bucky Badger visits Santa Claus in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Merry Christmas from Oscar Fox and Lewis Crane
Phil Hands draws Michael Gableman as an elf in his latest cartoon.
Joe Biden isn't the reason for the slow economic recovery in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
The future of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision is in doubt in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
According to the judge in Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse's trial, it's completely legal for a teenager to walk around with a deadly weapon strapped to his chest.