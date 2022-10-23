We're bringing back some puzzles that readers have missed

I enjoy hearing from readers.

It’s nice to hear about a story that resonated with you, or how a photograph perfectly captured one of your favorite Madison scenes.

But I also appreciate the feedback when you disagree with something we’ve written, or when you’re unhappy about changes to the newspaper or website.

Last month, we made changes to the comics and puzzles you see in the Wisconsin State Journal, while adding more comics and other features to Madison.com. As expected, many of you wrote or called to tell us about the features you missed.

We listened. And we’re making a few changes.

Starting Monday, your newspaper will have an extra half-page of bonus puzzles, including Cryptoquote, Super Quiz and an additional crossword puzzle, every Monday through Saturday.

Of all the feedback, readers overwhelmingly missed Cryptoquote. Many people mentioned that the puzzle helps keep their minds sharp and serves as a morning mental wakeup activity.

Quite a few readers, including a few in the State Journal newsroom, lamented the loss of Super Quiz.

Many of you talked about how the quiz had become a breakfast ritual for the family. We were struck by how many people said the quiz provided them a moment of bonding in a time when phones are a common distraction at the breakfast table.

Readers told us they like to spend time with the paper, and particularly the puzzles. Adding a second crossword puzzle will give you another challenge.

Our commitment to local news remains strong, and we will continue to put as many resources as possible into making sure we cover news that is important to every part of the Madison community.

Just this month, we have brought you stories about development at Madison Yards and changes at Hilldale. Another story dug into the history of the American Indian Studies program at UW-Madison, which turned 50 this year.

We’ve kept you up to date on campaign news in the tight Wisconsin races, including live updates from the gubernatorial and Senate debates. In a new feature called “the rest of the story,“ reporters work to separate fact from fiction in campaign claims.

Our sports team brought you game coverage, news and analysis, including profiles of some of the most promising high school athletes. Reporter Chris Rickert told you about how the Catholic parishes are merging because of declining membership and what the diocese says is a “post-Christian” culture.

These are just a few of the many stories our reporters have produced.

But we know that puzzles are part of the appeal of a printed newspaper, and we’re happy to bring some back.

Thank you for being loyal readers, and for weighing in with ideas about your newspaper.