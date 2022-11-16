Trump didn't fail to blame others, in John Deering's latest political cartoon

Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Now that he has won, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, is willing to accept the results of the 2022 election.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives Donald Trump a new nickname in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Veterans are excited that democracy is intact in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Losing is for the birds in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Oscar Fox meets Lewis Crane's friend Tom in this week's Mendota Marsh.
Fill in the caption with a clever quip by Wednesday and win publication of your line with the cartoon in next Sunday’s newspaper. You’ll also …
Poll workers deserve gratitude in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Young people need to vote if they want politicians to listen in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
