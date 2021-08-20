The Taliban claims fairness for women, in Kevin Siers' latest political cartoon
Related to this story
Most Popular
COVID-19 harms breathing more than masks in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
The United States has abandoned the women and girls of Afghanistan in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Oscar Fox and Lewis Crane discuss different styles of barbecue in this week's Mendota Marsh.
Oscar Fox's barbecue doesn't live up to his expectations in this week's Mendota Marsh.
Fill in the caption with a clever quip by Wednesday and win publication of your line with the cartoon in next Sunday’s newspaper. You’ll also …
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, retires in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands
Democrats serve up "soft" infrastructure sundae in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.