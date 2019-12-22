On this week's political podcast, Milfred and Hands sing satirical holiday songs, with lyrics by Rick Ho-Ho-Horowitz of Milwaukee. Santa Claus visits the podcast in his pajamas and seems unprepared for Christmas Eve. Newspaper courier Koffi Amuzu-Gassou joins our State Journal choir, telling about Christmas in Togo, Africa, where children run behind Santa's pickup.
The Grinch drives our children's future, in Bruce Plante's latest political cartoon
