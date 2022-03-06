The economy tries to run from its shadow, in R.J. Matson's latest political cartoon

Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
The investigation into the 2020 election is creative fiction in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Bucky Badger soars over the Big Ten competition in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has refused to flee his worn-torn country which is being invaded by the Russian military. The former c…
Oscar Fox finally thinks climate change is a problem in this week's Mendota Marsh.
Mother Russia's protection is brutal in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Fill in the caption with a clever quip by Wednesday and win publication of your line with the cartoon in next Sunday’s newspaper. You’ll also …
University of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard isn't mature enough to coach in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Vladimir Putin destroys seven decades of peace in Europe in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.