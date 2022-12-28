Superheroes warn about Con Man, in Mike Luckovich's latest political cartoon Dec 28, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 0 comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Hands on Wisconsin: Blizzard calls Rudolph into action Stranded motorist needs Rudolph's help in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. MENDOTA MARSH: Merry Christmas! Oscar Fox and Lewis Crane exchange gifts in this week's Mendota Marsh. Baby New Year is stocking stuffer in this week's caption contest Fill in the caption with a clever quip by Wednesday and win publication of your line with the cartoon in next Sunday’s newspaper. You’ll also … Hands on Wisconsin: How GOP Grinches stole Christmas Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, steal passenger rail in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. Hands on Wisconsin: Donald Trump haunts Republicans Republicans are haunted by the ghosts from "A Christmas Carol" in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. Hands on Wisconsin: Fusion power shuts down Santa's coal department Santa's elves develop a fusion reactor in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. Chuck Schumer changes his wardrobe, in Steve Kelley's latest political cartoon Hands on Wisconsin: Trump the constitutional Terminator Donald Trump plays the Terminator in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. Hands on Wisconsin: NIMBYs get stuck with coal for Christmas Opposing green energy technology means you end up with coal in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.