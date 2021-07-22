Squirrel decries fake news, in John Cole's latest political cartoon
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Milwaukee Bucks make history in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Fill in the caption with a clever quip by Wednesday and win publication of your line with the cartoon in next Sunday’s newspaper. You’ll also …
The picture of U.S. history is worth a thousand words in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Oscar Fox and Lewis Crane get stuck in traffic in this week's Mendota Marsh.
Sharks wouldn't enjoy Madison's cuisine in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, used a vulgarity to describe climate change at recent luncheon with Republicans.