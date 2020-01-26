Rodgers relaxes and watches the game in this week's contest

Fill in the caption with a clever quip by Wednesday and win publication of your line with the cartoon in next Sunday’s newspaper. You’ll also receive a signed print of the cartoon by artist Phil Hands.
Don Svoboda of Sun Prairie is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Don!
His caption about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping away from their royal duties beat out more than 70 entries. Svoboda wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Pete Lien
of Edgerton: “Is this a good time to mention that I’d like to step away from my household duties?”
Duane Yanna
of Mineral Point: “This would never happen on ‘Downton Abbey’!”
Tom Thommesen
of Madison: “What did Shakespeare say: ‘Much ado about nothing!’”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.
Duane Yanna of Mineral Point is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Duane!
His caption about Rudolph and Milwaukee Bucks basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo beat out more than 70 entries. Yanna wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Brian McGuire
of Mauston: “They used to call me a freak, too.”
Scott Tredwell
of Advance, North Carolina: “I wonder if NORAD tracks all of his flights?”
Julie Theado
of Madison: “You’ll go down in history!”
Ernie Hanson of Madison is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Ernie!
His caption about UW-Madison’s new smart toilet beat out more than 100 entries. Hanson wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Scott MacLauchlin
of Evansville: “Sure it handles information streams, but can it process data dumps?”
Jan Rostkowski
of East Troy: “Just what we need — another government think tank!”
Leonard Charles
of Madison: “Hey, Doris. You know what would be smart? If it put the seat down when it sees you coming.”
Roxanne Kolasch of Monticello is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Roxanne!
Her caption about Madison’s proposed wheel tax beat out more than 60 entries. Kolasch wins publication of her line with today’s finished cartoon. She also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Jerry J. Murphy
of Monona: “Something tells me she’s NOT the Great Pumpkin, Linus.”
Wes Kopp
of Dodgeville: “Gonna claim farm exemption.”
Barbara Vockroth
of Beaver Dam: “Next year, I’m bringing a sled.”
Dave Edwards of Oxford is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Dave!
His caption about Milwaukee Brewers’ slugger Christian Yelich breaking his knee beat out more than 80 entries. Edwards wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Jim Flaherty of McFarland: “This the last thing we kneed
in a pennant race.”
Jane Krogstad
of Middleton: “It was a figure of speech! Break a leg is a figure of speech!”
Brian TeLindert
of Portage: “Just hit homers — you can limp around the bases.”
Pete Lien of Edgerton is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Pete!
His caption about parents celebrating the first day of school beat out more than 70 entries. Lien wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Maureen Olson
of Madison: “Is that separation anxiety?”
John Finkler
of Middleton: “They wouldn’t be celebrating if they had to join our active shooter drills.”
Jackie Rietmann
of Merrimac: “At least the dog will miss us.”
Send your suggested caption or captions to YouToon@madison.com. Please write “You Toon” in the subject line of the email and include your full name, address and phone number for verification. You also can mail an entry to You Toon, P.O. Box 8058, Madison, WI 53708.
Editorial cartoonist Phil Hands reads every entry and picks a dozen or more submissions he thinks are best. Then a group of State Journal editors votes on a winner.